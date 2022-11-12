OJEE Counselling 2022: Round 2 Registrations Begins; Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock OJEE UG counselling round 2 registration onging.

OJEE 2022: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) counselling 2022 round 2 started on November 7, 2022. Candidates, who have qualified in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2022, but did not register themselves in the OJEE round 1, can register and participate in this 2nd round counselling. The OJEE UG counselling round 2 registration link is available at - ojee.nic.in.

The newly registered candidates, who successfully get their documents verified and are placed in the revised state merit list after OJEE 2022 2nd round registration, need to fill and lock choices within the due date and time as per the counselling schedule.

As per an OJEE notice, candidates, who after taking admission in the first round, have exercised the option of freeze or float, are not required to do any additional choice filling for the second round and thus, shall not be given a fresh option for filling choices. Candidates who have given ‘freeze’ as an option, will retain their first-round allotments, while the allotments of the candidates who have given ‘float’ as their option may be upgraded or retained depending on their rank and the availability of seat as per choice.

The OJEE official notice further added, "Unallotted candidates of 1st round and candidates who were allotted seats in first round but not reported for admission, have to fill and lock fresh sets of choices within due date and time. It may be noted that the choices, filled by these candidates in the earlier round, shall be null and void. So, unless they fill and lock fresh choices for 2nd round, it will be assumed that they are not interested to participate in counselling and they shall go out of the system."

OJEE Counselling 2022 Round 2: Steps To Register Online