OJEE Counselling 2022: Round 2 Merit List Tomorrow, Choice Filling From November 15

OJEE counselling 2022 round 2 merit list will be released tomorrow on the official website – ojee.nic.in

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Nov 13, 2022 5:32 pm IST

Image credit: Shutterstock

OJEE Counselling 2022: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) counselling round 2 merit list will be released tomorrow, November 14 at 5 pm. Once released, the OJEE 2022 round 2 merit list will be available for download at– ojee.nic.in. The candidates can withdraw or resign from the admission process on November 15 by 10 am. The OJEE round 2 registration began on November 7, 2022.

Eligible candidates can complete the choice filling and locking process from November 15 to November 16. After the candidates have filled in their choices the counselling committee will declare the provisional allotment list on November 18 in the evening. Candidates who have exercised the option of freeze or float after taking admission in the first round, are not required to do any additional choice filling for the OJEE 2022 counselling second round.

OJEE Counselling 2022 Round 2: Important Dates

EventsDates
Publication of revised state merit listNovember 14, 2022 (5 pm)
Withdrawal (Resignation) from admission processNovember 15, 2022 (5 pm)
Choice filling and locking by eligible candidatesNovember 15 (11 am) - November 16 (11.55 pm), 2022
Round 2 provisional allotmentNovember 18, 2022 (5 pm)
Invitation for query, if any, related to provisional allotmentNovember 19, 2022 (5 pm)
Publication of round 2 allotment and downloading of allotment letterNovember 20, 2022 (5 pm)
Provisional admission by paying admission fees and reporting at OJEE Cell,November 21 (10 am) - November 24, 2022 (5 pm)
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination
