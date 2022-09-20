OJEE Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today; Check Steps To Apply

OJEE Counselling 2022: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) counselling 2022 registration window will be closed today, September 20. Candidates can apply online for OJEE UG counselling through the official website - ojee.nic.in. The OJEE 2022 counselling process started on September 13, 2022. The OJEE round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on October 1.

Candidates seeking to get admission to private universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes which include BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT, and Integrated MSc courses in the state of Odisha can register for OJEE UG counselling 2022.

The OJEE UG 2022 counselling will be held in various phases and the number of rounds will depend on the availability of seats. A mock seat allotment result will be published at the conclusion of round 1 registrations on September 22.

OJEE 2022 Counselling Registration: Steps To Apply

Visit the official website - ojee.nic.in.

Complete the registration process with the required details for the counselling rounds.

Then choose the qualifying examination and pay the counselling fee.

Candidates then need to select the preferred institutes, courses and specialisations and lock choices.

Based on the choices and merit list a seat allotment list will be released.

