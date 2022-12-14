OJEE Counselling 2022: BAMS, BHMS Registration Window Closes Today

Image credit: Shutterstock OJEE Counselling 2022 registration

OJEE 2022: The Skill Development and Technical Education Department, Government of Odisha will close the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 counselling registration window today, December 14, 2022. Those candidates who have not applied for the OJEE 2022 counselling till now for pursuing the BHMS and BAMS courses can apply through the official website- ojee.nic.in.

As per the schedule, the reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seats will be on December 15, 2022. The OJEE counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotment result will be announced on December 16 at 5 pm. Candidates can complete the reporting process in online mode from December 16 to December 19, 2022. The last date to respond to the queries is till 5 pm of December 20. Candidates can withdraw or exit from the seat allocation process from December 17 to December 19, 2022.

While registering, candidates are required to upload scanned images of the Class 10 certificate and mark sheet, Class 12 pass certificate and mark sheet, college or school leaving certificate, nativity or resident certificate of Odisha, caste certificate, green card (if any), Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate (if any).

OJEE 2022 Counselling: Steps To Complete Online Registration Process