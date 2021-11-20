OJEE Counselling 2021: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Today At Ojee.nic.in

Image credit: Shutterstock OJEE 2021 round 2 allotment list today at ojee.nic.in (representational)

OJEE Counselling 2021: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) will announce the OJEE round 2 seat allotment result today, November 20. As per the counselling schedule, the allotment list will be available by 5 pm. Candidates can check the allotment list on the official website, ojee.nic.in. They will have to login with their OJEE 2021 or JEE Main 2021 application number and password to access the allotment result.

Recommended: Know all about JEE Main. Click Here to Download Free E-books | Improve Your Score with JEE Main Rank Booster. Know More

Candidates newly allotted in round 2 will have to report online for admission, pay the pat admission-cum-seat confirmation fee, upload documents, freeze or float their options between November 20 and November 22.

They can withdraw the allotted seat or exit from the admission process by 5 pm on November 23.

OJEE 2021 seat allotment result will be announced for BTech, BArch, BPlanning, BCAT and Integrated MSc courses. These are the steps to download the OJEE seat allotment list.

How To Download OJEE 2021 Seat Allotment List (Round 2)

Go to ojee.nic.in. Click on the link ‘Counselling for BTech, BArch, BPlan, Int MSc, BCAT courses Login with JEE Main or OJEE application number and password Access the seat allotment result

“All candidates, who have paid Part Admission-cum-Seat Confirmation Fee and have verified their documents, can download their final allotment letter. Then, they have to report to the finally allotted Institute/College for final admission within 30.11.2021, failing which, the allotment will be cancelled and the vacant seats may be filled through Institute/College level admission,” according to an official statement.