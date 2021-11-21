OJEE Counselling 2021: Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link
OJEE Counselling 2021: The candidates can check the allotment list on the official website- ojee.nic.in. They can check the round 2 seat allotment result with their OJEE 2021 or JEE Main 2021 application number and password
Candidates newly allotted in round 2 will have to report online for admission, pay the pat admission-cum-seat confirmation fee, upload documents, freeze or float their options by November 22. They can withdraw the allotted seat or exit from the admission process by 5 pm on November 23.
Candidates newly allotted in round 2 will have to report online for admission, pay the pat admission-cum-seat confirmation fee, upload documents, freeze or float their options by November 22. They can withdraw the allotted seat or exit from the admission process by 5 pm on November 23.
OJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2021: Steps to check
- Go to ojee.nic.in
- Click on the link ‘Counselling for BTech, BArch, BPlan, Int MSc, BCAT courses
- Login with JEE Main or OJEE application number and password
- Access the seat allotment result.
OJEE 2021 seat allotment result is being announced for BTech, BArch, BPlanning, BCAT and Integrated MSc courses. “All candidates, who have paid Part Admission-cum-Seat Confirmation Fee and have verified their documents, can download their final allotment letter. Then, they have to report to the finally allotted Institute/College for final admission within 30.11.2021, failing which, the allotment will be cancelled and the vacant seats may be filled through Institute/College level admission,” the official statement mentioned.