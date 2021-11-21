Image credit: shutterstock.com OJEE round 2 seat allotment released

OJEE Counselling 2021: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) released the result for OJEE round 2 seat allotment on Sunday, November 21. The candidates can check the allotment list on the official website- ojee.nic.in. They can check the round 2 seat allotment result with their OJEE 2021 or JEE Main 2021 application number and password.

Recommended: Know all about JEE Main. Click Here to Download Free E-books | Improve Your Score with JEE Main Rank Booster. Know More

Candidates newly allotted in round 2 will have to report online for admission, pay the pat admission-cum-seat confirmation fee, upload documents, freeze or float their options by November 22. They can withdraw the allotted seat or exit from the admission process by 5 pm on November 23.

OJEE round 2 seat allotment result at ojee.nic.in

OJEE Round 2 Seat Allotment Result 2021: Steps to check

Go to ojee.nic.in Click on the link ‘Counselling for BTech, BArch, BPlan, Int MSc, BCAT courses Login with JEE Main or OJEE application number and password Access the seat allotment result.

OJEE 2021 seat allotment result is being announced for BTech, BArch, BPlanning, BCAT and Integrated MSc courses. “All candidates, who have paid Part Admission-cum-Seat Confirmation Fee and have verified their documents, can download their final allotment letter. Then, they have to report to the finally allotted Institute/College for final admission within 30.11.2021, failing which, the allotment will be cancelled and the vacant seats may be filled through Institute/College level admission,” the official statement mentioned.