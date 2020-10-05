  • Home
  • Education
  • Odisha OJEE Admit Card 2020 Released At Ojee.nic.in, Direct Link Here

Odisha OJEE Admit Card 2020 Released At Ojee.nic.in, Direct Link Here

OJEE Admit Card 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination Cell, Odisha, has released the OJEE 2020 admit card at ojee.nic.in.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Oct 5, 2020 3:23 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Odisha JEE 2020 Dates Announced, To Be Held From October 12
Odisha JEE 2020: OJEE Postponed Amid COVID-19 Pandemic, Revised Schedule To Be Released Soon At Ojee.nic.in
OJEE 2020: Application Form Correction Begins For Special B.Tech. Admission Exam
Coronavirus Lockdown: Odisha Joint Entrance Examination 2020 Postponed
OJEE 2020 Application Deadline Extended
OJEE Committee Assures 'Adequate Scope And Time' For Application After Lockdown
Odisha OJEE Admit Card 2020 Released At Ojee.nic.in, Direct Link Here
Odisha OJEE Admit Card 2020 Released At Ojee.nic.in, Direct Link Here
Image credit: ojee.nic.in

OJEE Exam 2020: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2020) admit card has been released. Registered candidates can now download the OJEE admit card 2020 from the official website, ojee.nic.in, using application number and date of birth. OJEE 2020, according to official information, will be held from October 12 to October 19. Previously OJEE 2020 was scheduled from September 6 to 15.

Download OJEE 2020 Admit Card

As many as 37,000 candidates are likely to appear in the OJEE exam in 26 centres across seven towns of Odisha, including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

How To Download OJEE Admit Card 2020

  1. Go to the official website, ojee.nic.in.

  2. Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link.

  3. Key in your application number and date of birth.

  4. Submit and download the admit card.

Odisha JEE is a state level entrance exam held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode,

for admission to BTech (non-JEE Main), BPharm, MBA, MCA, MTech, MTech (part-time), MArch, MPlan, MPharm, Int. MBA and Lateral Entry to BTech, BPharm Courses in Government and private universities across the state.

Click here for more Education News
Education News OJEE admit card OJEE 2020
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CLAT Result 2020 Today At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Counselling From October 9
CLAT Result 2020 Today At Consortiumofnlus.ac.in, Counselling From October 9
JEE Advanced 2020: Who Is eligible For JoSSA Counselling, Seat Allotment
JEE Advanced 2020: Who Is eligible For JoSSA Counselling, Seat Allotment
JEE Advanced Result 2020 Live Updates: Results Out, Check Toppers, JEE Cut Off Marks, JoSSA Counselling
Live | JEE Advanced Result 2020 Live Updates: Results Out, Check Toppers, JEE Cut Off Marks, JoSSA Counselling
JEE Advanced 2020: Education Minister, IIT Delhi Director Congratulate JEE Advanced Qualifying Candidates
JEE Advanced 2020: Education Minister, IIT Delhi Director Congratulate JEE Advanced Qualifying Candidates
Delhi High Court Has Sent Notice To Education Ministry On Plea To Stay JEE Advanced 2020 Results
Delhi High Court Has Sent Notice To Education Ministry On Plea To Stay JEE Advanced 2020 Results
.......................... Advertisement ..........................