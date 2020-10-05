Image credit: ojee.nic.in Odisha OJEE Admit Card 2020 Released At Ojee.nic.in, Direct Link Here

OJEE Exam 2020: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2020) admit card has been released. Registered candidates can now download the OJEE admit card 2020 from the official website, ojee.nic.in, using application number and date of birth. OJEE 2020, according to official information, will be held from October 12 to October 19. Previously OJEE 2020 was scheduled from September 6 to 15.

Download OJEE 2020 Admit Card

As many as 37,000 candidates are likely to appear in the OJEE exam in 26 centres across seven towns of Odisha, including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack.

How To Download OJEE Admit Card 2020

Go to the official website, ojee.nic.in. Click on the ‘Download Admit Card’ link. Key in your application number and date of birth. Submit and download the admit card.

Odisha JEE is a state level entrance exam held in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode,

for admission to BTech (non-JEE Main), BPharm, MBA, MCA, MTech, MTech (part-time), MArch, MPlan, MPharm, Int. MBA and Lateral Entry to BTech, BPharm Courses in Government and private universities across the state.