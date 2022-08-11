OJEE 2022 Round Two Registration Underway; Application Date, Details Here

  • Home
The registration process for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 round two or special round is underway upto August 14.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 11, 2022 3:45 pm IST

Special OJEE 2022: The registration process for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 round two or special round is underway upto August 14. Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee (OJEEC) is conducting the Special OJEE 2022 for admissions into various courses including BTech, LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (BSc), MBA, MCA, B Pharm and M Pharm courses offered by private and government medical, engineering, and management colleges in Odisha. Eligible candidates can register themselves for OJEE round 2 from the official website-- ojee.nic.in.

The OJEE round 2 special exam 2022 is slated to be held in the last week of August or first week of September 2022. The OJEE 2022 second round result will be used for allotment on leftover seats from the OJEE 2022 first phase counselling. "In view of requests received from various quarters, the last date for submission of online application forms for all the courses under OJEE, 2022, round two or special round which was originally notified as August 7, 2022, is hereby extended up to August 14, 2022, and the last date for fee payment upto August 16, 2022 (by 10 pm)," OJEEC said in a statement.

Special OJEE 2022 Application Form: Important Dates

  • Start date to fill online application: August 1, 2022
  • Last date to submit application form: August 14, 2022
  • Last date to make fee payment: August 16, 2022
  • OJEE 2022 round 2, special exam date: Last week of August or first week of September 2022

OJEE 2022 Round 2 Application: Sections Required To Fill

  • Applicant details
  • Courses to apply
  • Qualification details
  • Contact details
  • Exam centre details
  • Required documents, images

Odisha OJEE 2022 Round 2: How To Apply

  1. Visit the official website - ojee.nic.in
  2. On the Homepage, click on the "Registration for 2nd/ Special OJEE 2022" link
  3. Enter your login credentials
  4. Fill in the application form and cross check details
  5. Upload all the required documents
  6. Pay the application fee and submit the form
  7. Download and take a printout for future references.
