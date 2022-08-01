OJEE 2022 Round 2 Registration Begins Today; Check Exam Pattern, How To Apply

  • Home
OJEE 2022 Round 2 Registration: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 round 2 or special round registration process will begin today.

Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Aug 1, 2022 12:15 pm IST
Check details on OJEE 2022 round 2 registration

OJEE 2022 Round 2 Registration: The registration process for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 round 2, or special round will begin today, August 1. The Odisha JEE special round examination 2022 will be held for admissions into various courses including BTech, LE-Tech (Diploma), LE-Tech (BSc), MBA, MCA, B Pharm and M Pharm courses offered by private and government medical, engineering, and management colleges in Odisha.

Candidates who wish to apply for the OJEE round 2 exam can register themselves on the official website-- ojee.nic.in. The last to apply for the entrance exam in August 7, 2022 (upto 11 pm). The OJEE round 2 special exam 2022 will be held in the last week of August or first week of September 2022.

The candidates must note that the results of the OJEE 2022 second round will be used for allotment for the vacant seats left over from the OJEE 2022 first phase counselling which is scheduled for August 10. "The results (ranks) of 2nd / Special OJEE shall be used for allotment only for the vacant seats left over after 1st phase counselling," according to the official notification.

Odisha OJEE 2022 Round 2: How To Apply

  1. Visit the official website - ojee.nic.in.
  2. On the Homepage, click on the round 2 OJEE 2022 registration link.
  3. Enter your login credentials.
  4. Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents.
  5. Pay the application fee and submit the form
  6. Download and take a print out for future references.

OJEE 2022 Round 2: Exam Pattern

Sl NoName of the courseNature of the examination (subjects, duration and number of questions)
1.BTech60 questions, 1 hour duration. (Physics - 20, Chemistry - 20, Mathematics - 20 questions)
2.LE - Tech (Diploma)60 questions, 1 hour duration. (Engineering Math - 20, Engineering Mechanics - 20, Basic Electrical and Electronics Engineering- 20 questions)
3.LE - Tech (BSc /+3Sc )60 questions, 1 hour duration, (Mathematics - 30, Physics -15, Chemistry -15 questions)
4.MCA60 questions, 1 hour duration. (Mathematics -30 and Computer Awareness–30 questions)
5.MBA60 questions, 1 hour duration. Quantitative Techniques - 15, Analytical & Logical Reasoning - 15, Verbal reasoning and Comprehension - 15, General Awareness & Business Fundamentals - 15
6.B Pharm60 questions, 1 hour duration. (Physics - 20, Chemistry - 20, Mathematics - 20, Biology - 20 questions) The candidates must attempt either PCB or PCM as per their choice.
7.M Pharm60 questions from B. Pharm course, 1 hour duration


