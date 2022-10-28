OJEE 2022: Round 1 Allotment For MBBS, BDS Courses Out; Direct Link
OJEE 2022 counselling round 1 allotment list is released today at - ojee.nic.in.
Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 28, 2022 4:20 pm IST
OJEE 2022: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) counselling 2022 round 1 allotment list is released today, October 28, 2022. Candidates can check and download the OJEE 2022 round 1 allotment through the official website- ojee.nic.in. Candidates need to login in with the required credentials in order to access the allotment list.
