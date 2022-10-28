  • Home
  • Education
  • OJEE 2022: Round 1 Allotment For MBBS, BDS Courses Out; Direct Link

OJEE 2022: Round 1 Allotment For MBBS, BDS Courses Out; Direct Link

OJEE 2022 counselling round 1 allotment list is released today at - ojee.nic.in.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Oct 28, 2022 4:20 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

OJEE Counselling 2022 Registration Ends Today; Check Steps To Apply
OJEE 2022 Counselling: Seat Allocation For Integrated MBA Today; Details Here
OJEE 2022 Counselling Registrations Begins Today; Direct Link Here
OJEE Counselling 2022: Schedule Out For Admission To UG, PG Programmes; Details Here
Special OJEE Admit Card 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download
OJEE 2022 Counselling Process Deferred, Details Here
OJEE 2022: Round 1 Allotment For MBBS, BDS Courses Out; Direct Link
OJEE 2022 round 1 allotment for MBBS, BDS courses released.

OJEE 2022: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) counselling 2022 round 1 allotment list is released today, October 28, 2022. Candidates can check and download the OJEE 2022 round 1 allotment through the official website- ojee.nic.in. Candidates need to login in with the required credentials in order to access the allotment list.

Latest: Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting OJEE 2022 Score. Check Now
Don't Miss: OJEE 2022 Cutoff: Minimum Qualifying Marks. Click here

Click here for more Education News
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
MBBS Admission In Singhania University, Rajasthan Will Be Illegal; National Medical Commission Warns Students
MBBS Admission In Singhania University, Rajasthan Will Be Illegal; National Medical Commission Warns Students
IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Today, Steps To Apply
IIT Bombay To Close CEED, UCEED 2023 Registration Today, Steps To Apply
NMIMS MBA 2022 Application Deadline On October 31; Details Here
NMIMS MBA 2022 Application Deadline On October 31; Details Here
CA November Exam 2022: ICAI Postpones PQC-IRM Exam Dates; Details Here
CA November Exam 2022: ICAI Postpones PQC-IRM Exam Dates; Details Here
Student Enrollment For Online Courses Has Increased 170 Per Cent In 2022, Says UGC Chairman
Student Enrollment For Online Courses Has Increased 170 Per Cent In 2022, Says UGC Chairman
.......................... Advertisement ..........................