OJEE 2022 Registration Process Ends Today; Check How To Apply, Important Details

Candidates who are willing to apply for the OJEE 2022, can visit the website ojee.nic.in till today.

Education | Written By Debika Chakraborty | Updated: Apr 30, 2022 2:56 pm IST

OJEE 2022 registration process ends today, April 30
Image credit: Shutterstock

OJEE Registration 2022: The registration process for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination, or OJEE 2022, ends today, April 30, 2022. The OJEE 2022 application form is available at the official website- ojee.nic.in. Candidates who are willing to apply for the OJEE 2022, can visit the website till today. The deadline for OJEE registration 2022 was initially scheduled for April 13, 2022, but latest the authority postponed it to April 30, 2022. As today is the last day to apply for OJEE 2022, applicants should be ready with the required documents such as id cards, scanned photographs, signature etc.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE - 2022) date is yet to be finalised. “OJEE will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode during first to second week of June, 2022 (Tentative Schedule) for admission to first year degree courses of B. Pharm, B. CAT (Film Editing) and Integrated MBA (5 Years), lateral Admission to second year (Third Semester) of B. Tech. / B. Pharm and first year Masters Degree courses in MCA, MBA, M. Tech, M Pharm, M Arch, M Plan, M Tech (part-time),” the National Information Centre (NIC) on the OJEE information brochure said.

“OJEE 2022 candidates should fulfill the requirements of reservations as applicable. OJEE will not be responsible for any regulation of service where requirement for age exists. The student should take admission at his/her own risk, as regards to his/her stated age.” It added.

Odisha OJEE 2022: How To Apply

  • Visit the official website - ojee.nic.in.
  • On the Homepage, click on the 'Apply for OJEE Application Forms 2022' link.
  • Enter your login credentials.
  • Fill in the application form and upload all the required documents.
  • Pay the application fee and submit the form
  • Download and take a print out for future references.
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination

