OJEE 2022: Registration Deadline For Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Extended Till April 30

Image credit: Shutterstock OJEE 2022 registration deadline extended.

OJEE 2022: The registration deadline for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 has been extended. The application process for OJEE 2022 has been extended till April 30. Earlier the last day to register for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination was today, April 13. Candidates who wish to apply for the Odisha JEE 2022 exam can register themselves on the official website-- ojee.nic.in.

“This is for the information of all interested candidates that the last date for online application for OJEE - 2022 is extended up to 30.04.2022,” according to the official notice.

Odisha JEE 2022 exam is likely to be conducted in the first or second week of June. OJEE is a state-level examination held for admissions into various courses including like B Pharm, MCA, MBA, Int MBA, B. CAT, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), MArch, M Plan, M Pharm and Lateral Entry to BTech and BPharm courses offered by private and government medical, engineering and management colleges in Odisha.

Odisha OJEE 2022: How To Apply