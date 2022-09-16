OJEE 2022 Counselling: Seat Allocation For Integrated MBA Today; Details Here

OJEE 2022 counselling seat allotment result today

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) committee will issue the seat allotment result for integrated MBA programme today, September 16. Candidates will be able to download their allotment letters from the official website -- ojee.nic.in. Candidates shortlisted for integrated MBA programme will have to report at the OJEE Office, Gandamunda, Bhubaneshwar on September 20-21.

“Candidates who get allotment and are interested to join the course, must report at the OJEE Office, Gandamunda, Bhubaneswar between September 20 and September 21. with a demand draft of Rs 10,000 (Rs 5000 for SC/ST candidates), in favour of “OJEE” drawn at any scheduled bank payable at Bhubaneswar,” an official statement said.

Provisionally allotted candidates will have to freeze or float their options, upload necessary documents for verification, and pay the admission fee. Otherwise, the allotted sear is liable to be canceled, the authorities said.

“Candidates are also required to bring their OJEE Rank Card and all certificates / mark sheets and other required documents in original (with another set of photocopies) for provisional admission," it further added.

OJEE 2022 Counselling Seat Allotment Result: How To Check