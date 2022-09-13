  • Home
  • Education
  • OJEE 2022 Counselling Registrations Begins Today; Direct Link Here

OJEE 2022 Counselling Registrations Begins Today; Direct Link Here

The last date of the OJEE counselling 2022 registration process and choice filling is September 20, 2022.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 13, 2022 12:39 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

OJEE Counselling 2022: Schedule Out For Admission To UG, PG Programmes; Details Here
Special OJEE Admit Card 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download
OJEE 2022 Counselling Process Deferred, Details Here
OJEE 2022 Round Two Registration Underway; Application Date, Details Here
OJEE 2022 Round 2 Registration Begins Today; Check Exam Pattern, How To Apply
OJEE 2022 Results Out; Counselling To Begin From August 10
OJEE 2022 Counselling Registrations Begins Today; Direct Link Here
The OJEE 2022 counselling registrations begins today, September 15.
Image credit: Shutterstock

OJEE 2022 Counselling: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) counselling 2022 has started today, September 15. Candidates seeking to get admission to private universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the state of Odisha can register for OJEE UG counselling through the official website - ojee.nic.in. The last date of the OJEE counselling 2022 registration process and choice filling is September 20, 2022. The OJEE round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on October 1.

Latest: Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting OJEE 2022 Score. Check Now
Don't Miss: OJEE 2022 Cutoff: Minimum Qualifying Marks. Click here

The OJEE counselling 2022 is held for admission to various UG and PG programmes which include BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT, Integrated MSc, MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch and MPlan. Candidates who have secured ranks in the JEE Main 2022 or OJEE 2022 are eligible to participate in the OJEE counselling.

OJEE 2022 Counselling Registrations Direct Link

OJEE 2022 Counselling: Registration Process

  • Visit the official website of OJEE Counselling 2022 - ojee.nic.in.
  • Complete the registration process with the required details for the counselling rounds.
  • Then choose the qualifying examination.
  • After that pay the counselling fee.
  • Candidates then need to select the preferred institutes, courses and specialisations and lock choices.
  • Based on the choices and merit list a seat allotment list will be released on the official website.
Click here for more Education News
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CUET UG 2022 Result Soon; Check Marking Scheme, Steps To Download
CUET UG 2022 Result Soon; Check Marking Scheme, Steps To Download
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Web Option Entry Begins Today At Cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
AP EAPCET 2022 Counselling: Web Option Entry Begins Today At Cets.apsche.ap.gov.in
National Council Of Educational Research And Training To Get Deemed-To-Be-University Status
National Council Of Educational Research And Training To Get Deemed-To-Be-University Status
Uttar Pradesh UP Board Announces 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022
Uttar Pradesh UP Board Announces 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022
CAT 2022 Registration To End Tomorrow; Important Checklist For Candidates
CAT 2022 Registration To End Tomorrow; Important Checklist For Candidates
.......................... Advertisement ..........................