OJEE 2022 Counselling Registrations Begins Today; Direct Link Here

Image credit: Shutterstock The OJEE 2022 counselling registrations begins today, September 15.

OJEE 2022 Counselling: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) counselling 2022 has started today, September 15. Candidates seeking to get admission to private universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the state of Odisha can register for OJEE UG counselling through the official website - ojee.nic.in. The last date of the OJEE counselling 2022 registration process and choice filling is September 20, 2022. The OJEE round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on October 1.

Latest: Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting OJEE 2022 Score. Check Now

Don't Miss: OJEE 2022 Cutoff: Minimum Qualifying Marks. Click here

The OJEE counselling 2022 is held for admission to various UG and PG programmes which include BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT, Integrated MSc, MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch and MPlan. Candidates who have secured ranks in the JEE Main 2022 or OJEE 2022 are eligible to participate in the OJEE counselling.

OJEE 2022 Counselling Registrations Direct Link

OJEE 2022 Counselling: Registration Process