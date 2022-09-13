OJEE 2022 Counselling Registrations Begins Today; Direct Link Here
The last date of the OJEE counselling 2022 registration process and choice filling is September 20, 2022.
OJEE 2022 Counselling: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) counselling 2022 has started today, September 15. Candidates seeking to get admission to private universities, government colleges, and self-financed institutes for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in the state of Odisha can register for OJEE UG counselling through the official website - ojee.nic.in. The last date of the OJEE counselling 2022 registration process and choice filling is September 20, 2022. The OJEE round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on October 1.
The OJEE counselling 2022 is held for admission to various UG and PG programmes which include BTech, BArch, BPlan, BCAT, Integrated MSc, MBA, MCA, MTech, MArch and MPlan. Candidates who have secured ranks in the JEE Main 2022 or OJEE 2022 are eligible to participate in the OJEE counselling.
OJEE 2022 Counselling: Registration Process
- Visit the official website of OJEE Counselling 2022 - ojee.nic.in.
- Complete the registration process with the required details for the counselling rounds.
- Then choose the qualifying examination.
- After that pay the counselling fee.
- Candidates then need to select the preferred institutes, courses and specialisations and lock choices.
- Based on the choices and merit list a seat allotment list will be released on the official website.