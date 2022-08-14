OJEE 2022 Counselling Process Deferred, Details Here

Image credit: Shutterstock OJEE 2022 Counselling Process Deferred

OJEE Counselling 2022: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 counselling process has been deferred for now by the exam conducting authority. The schedule of OJEE 2022 counselling will be announced in due course of time. “Keeping in view the fact that the process of approval and affiliation of technical/professional institutes of the state by AICTE and University have not been completed and the results of some Universities / Councils / Boards have not been declared, the OJEE process of counselling is being deferred for the time being”, the official notification stated.

The notice further added,“ Candidates, who have secured ranks in the JEE (Main) – 2022 and/or OJEE – 2022 and are interested to take admission in technical/professional institutes (Govt. / Private) of the state, may participate in the OJEE counselling as and when it starts.

Earlier, the exam conducting authority extended the OJEE 2022 application deadline till August 14 for the Second and Special OJEE 2022 examination. The last date for fee payment for OJEE 2022 was extended till August 16 (10 PM).

OJEE 2022 Counselling Process