OJEE 2022 Counselling: BAMS, BHMS Registration Begins; Mock Seat Allotment On December 12

OJEE counselling 2022 for BAMS, BHMS programmes started today

OJEE 2022 Counselling: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 counselling and admission process for BAMS, BHMS courses for 2022-23 academic session. Eligible candidates can register for OJEE counselling 2022 for BAMS, BHMS courses through the official website-- ojee.nic.in. As per the official schedule, aspirants can register and fill choices for Odisha NEET UG counselling from December 8 through web-counselling.

The candidates interested for admission to BAMS, BHMS must have qualified in NEET UG 2022 and should be natives of Odisha to apply for all state quota seats. The candidates belonging to outside Odisha state and native of Odisha are eligible for the all India quota (AIQ) seats in Private colleges only. The OJEE NEET UG counselling 2022 mock seat allotment based on choices filled in by the candidates as on December 11 (5 pm) will be declared on December 12, 2022.

OJEE 2022 Counselling: Important Dates