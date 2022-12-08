OJEE 2022 Counselling: BAMS, BHMS Registration Begins; Mock Seat Allotment On December 12

  • Home
The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 counselling and admission process for BAMS, BHMS courses for 2022-23 academic session.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 8, 2022 4:26 pm IST

OJEE counselling 2022 for BAMS, BHMS programmes started today

OJEE 2022 Counselling: The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 counselling and admission process for BAMS, BHMS courses for 2022-23 academic session. Eligible candidates can register for OJEE counselling 2022 for BAMS, BHMS courses through the official website-- ojee.nic.in. As per the official schedule, aspirants can register and fill choices for Odisha NEET UG counselling from December 8 through web-counselling.

Top MBA Colleges in India Accepting OJEE 2022 Score.
OJEE 2022 Cutoff: Minimum Qualifying Marks.

The candidates interested for admission to BAMS, BHMS must have qualified in NEET UG 2022 and should be natives of Odisha to apply for all state quota seats. The candidates belonging to outside Odisha state and native of Odisha are eligible for the all India quota (AIQ) seats in Private colleges only. The OJEE NEET UG counselling 2022 mock seat allotment based on choices filled in by the candidates as on December 11 (5 pm) will be declared on December 12, 2022.

OJEE 2022 Counselling: Important Dates

EventsDates
Candidate registration and choice filling startsDecember 8, 2022 (11 am)
Display of Mock Seat Allotment based on choices filled-in by the candidates as on December 11 (5 pm)December 12, 2022 (5 pm)
Choice locking facility using candidate password startsDecember 13, 2022 (11 am)
End of registration and choice lockingDecember 14, 2022 (11 am)
Reconciliation of data, verification and validation of allocated seatsDecember 15, 2022
OJEE counselling 2022 round 1 seat allotmentDecember 16, 2022 (5 pm)
OJEE counselling 2022 online reportingDecember 16 to 19, 2022 (5 pm)
Last date to respond to round 1 query (if required)December 20, 2022 (5 pm)
Withdrawal/exit from seat allocation processDecember 17 to 19, 2022 (5 pm)
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination
