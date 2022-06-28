OJEE 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, How To Download
OJEE 2022 Admit Card: To download the admit card for OJEE 2022, candidates will have to key in their application number and date of birth.
OJEE 2022 Admit Card: The admit card for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 has been issued. The OJEE hall ticket 2022 has been released on the official website-- ojee.nic.in. To download the admit card for OJEE 2022, candidates will have to key in their application number and date of birth.
OJEE 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 4 to 8 in three shifts-- morning, afternoon, and forenoon. The Odisha JEE exam admit card consist details of candidate’s name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines.
OJEE 2022 Admit Card: How To Download
- Visit the official website-- ojee.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download Admit Card For OJEE 2022."
- Enter your application number and date of birth.
- Your OJEE admit card will be displayed on the screen.
- Download it and take a printout for future reference.
OJEE 2022 Admit Card: Direct Link
Odisha JEE is a state-level examination held for admissions into various courses including like B Pharm, MCA, MBA, Int MBA, B. CAT, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), MArch, M Plan, M Pharm and Lateral Entry to BTech and BPharm courses offered by private and government medical, engineering and management colleges in Odisha.