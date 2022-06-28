OJEE 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, How To Download

OJEE 2022 admit card out

OJEE 2022 Admit Card: The admit card for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 has been issued. The OJEE hall ticket 2022 has been released on the official website-- ojee.nic.in. To download the admit card for OJEE 2022, candidates will have to key in their application number and date of birth.

Recommended: Know all about JEE Main. Click Here to Download Free E-books | Improve Your Score with JEE Main Rank Booster. Know More

Recommended : Civil Engineering: 10 IITs Placed Only 57% BTech In CE Students In Jobs In 2020-21. Read More

Recommended : Rank Below 2 Lakh In JEE Main? List Of NITs Where You Could Get A Seat. Read More

ALSO READ | AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download EAPCET Admit Card

OJEE 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 4 to 8 in three shifts-- morning, afternoon, and forenoon. The Odisha JEE exam admit card consist details of candidate’s name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines.

OJEE 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

Visit the official website-- ojee.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download Admit Card For OJEE 2022."

Enter your application number and date of birth.

Your OJEE admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Download it and take a printout for future reference.

OJEE 2022 Admit Card: Direct Link

ALSO READ | TS EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket Out; Direct Link Here

Odisha JEE is a state-level examination held for admissions into various courses including like B Pharm, MCA, MBA, Int MBA, B. CAT, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), MArch, M Plan, M Pharm and Lateral Entry to BTech and BPharm courses offered by private and government medical, engineering and management colleges in Odisha.