OJEE 2022 Admit Card Out; Direct Link, How To Download

OJEE 2022 Admit Card: To download the admit card for OJEE 2022, candidates will have to key in their application number and date of birth.

Education | Written By Rashi Hardaha | Updated: Jun 28, 2022 5:00 pm IST

OJEE 2022 admit card out

OJEE 2022 Admit Card: The admit card for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2022 has been issued. The OJEE hall ticket 2022 has been released on the official website-- ojee.nic.in. To download the admit card for OJEE 2022, candidates will have to key in their application number and date of birth.

AP EAMCET Hall Ticket 2022 Out; Direct Link, Steps To Download EAPCET Admit Card

OJEE 2022 exam is scheduled to be conducted from July 4 to 8 in three shifts-- morning, afternoon, and forenoon. The Odisha JEE exam admit card consist details of candidate’s name, roll number, exam slots, exam centre, time and guidelines.

OJEE 2022 Admit Card: How To Download

  • Visit the official website-- ojee.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "Download Admit Card For OJEE 2022."
  • Enter your application number and date of birth.
  • Your OJEE admit card will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download it and take a printout for future reference.

OJEE 2022 Admit Card: Direct Link

TS EAMCET 2022 Hall Ticket Out; Direct Link Here

Odisha JEE is a state-level examination held for admissions into various courses including like B Pharm, MCA, MBA, Int MBA, B. CAT, MTech, MTech (Part-Time), MArch, M Plan, M Pharm and Lateral Entry to BTech and BPharm courses offered by private and government medical, engineering and management colleges in Odisha.

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination OJEE admit card
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination OJEE admit card
