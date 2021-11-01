OJEE 2021 Round 2 Mock Seat Allotment List Out; Details Here

OJEE mock seat allotment list out at ojee.nic.in

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Board (OJEEB) has announced the second mock seat allotment of OJEE 2021. Students can check the mock seat allotment result at ojee.nic.in. Candidates can check the mock OJEE seat allotment 2 using their JEE Main 2021, or OJEE 2021 application numbers and passwords.

OJEE is a state-level examination held for admissions into various courses offered by private and government medical, engineering and management colleges in Odisha.

How To Check OJEE Round 2 Mock Seat Allotment Status

STEP 1: Go to ojee.nic.in.

STEP 2: On the Home Page, click on the designated link ‘OJEE mock seat allotment- 2 (BTech counselling’

STEP 3: Login with the JEE Main 2021 / OJEE 2021 application numbers and passwords

STEP 4: Click and access the OJEE round 2 mock seat allotment result

In this round of OJEE mock seat allotment, applicants can see their allotment status. The allotment status in round 2 mock seat allotment might be upgraded to higher priority choice or may remain the same as previous allotment depending on the choice number, rank and availability of seat. Unallotted candidates of previous round OJEE 2021 seat allotment may get an allotment depending on their choices, ranks and availability of seats.