OJEE 2021 Result Declared For B.CAT Course

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination or OJEE Result 2021 has been declared for the B.CAT programme. The candidates can download their rank cards from the OJEE website— ojee.nic.in.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 8, 2021 1:43 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

OJEE 2021 Result Declared; Direct Link Here
OJEE 2021 Admit Card Released, Mock Test Link Now Active
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 Dates Announced; Complete Schedule Here
OJEE 2021 Postponed; New Dates To Be Announced Soon
OJEE 2021: Application Deadline Extended Till June 15
OJEE 2021 Dates Announced; Exam From June 17 To 24
OJEE 2021 Result Declared For B.CAT Course
OJEE 2021 result announced for B.CAT course
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination or OJEE Result 2021 has been declared for the B.CAT programme. The candidates can download their rank cards from the OJEE website— ojee.nic.in.

Recommended: Know all about JEE Main. Click Here to Download Free E-books | Improve Your Score with JEE Main Rank Booster.  Know More

“The results of the Entrance Examination for B.CAT. Course conducted under the auspices of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE – 2021) have been published,” read the official notice.

Starting for the first time from the academic session 2021-22, Biju Pattanaik Film and Television Institute of Odisha (BPFTIO), Cuttack will offer four-year degree programme in Cinematic Art and Technology in three prime disciplines: (i) Cinematography, (ii) Sound Recording & Sound Design and (iii) Film Editing.

The entrance examination for the B CAT programme was conducted on September 30 in two shifts in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at test centres located in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Balasore.

Out of the total 157 registered candidates, 97 candidates appeared the test – 37 candidates for the Cinematography and Sound Recording & Sound Design programmes and 60 candidates for the course of Film Editing.

All these candidates have been allotted ranks in their corresponding courses as per their performance in the examination.

All the candidates, who have been awarded ranks, can take part in OJEE counselling for admission to BCAT course in BPFTIO, Cuttack corresponding to their rank and other qualifying criteria, information and the schedule for which will be released later.

OJEE Result 2021: Steps To Download

  • Visit the official website-ojee.nic.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the ‘rank card’ tab
  • A new window will open
  • Login with your application number and date of birth
  • Upon successful login, the result will be displayed on the screen
  • Download the result and keep it safe for future reference
Click here for more Education News
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Haryana Chief Minster Lauds AICTE For Pragati And Saksham Scholarship Schemes
Haryana Chief Minster Lauds AICTE For Pragati And Saksham Scholarship Schemes
Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) 2nd Cut-Off List Today
Ambedkar University Delhi (AUD) 2nd Cut-Off List Today
NID DAT 2022: Application Process Begins For BDes, MDes Courses
NID DAT 2022: Application Process Begins For BDes, MDes Courses
CA December Exam 2021: ICAI To Reopen Registration On October 11
CA December Exam 2021: ICAI To Reopen Registration On October 11
KVPY Admit Card 2021 Released, Direct Link Here
KVPY Admit Card 2021 Released, Direct Link Here
.......................... Advertisement ..........................