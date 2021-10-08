OJEE 2021 Result Declared For B.CAT Course

Image credit: Shutterstock OJEE 2021 result announced for B.CAT course

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination or OJEE Result 2021 has been declared for the B.CAT programme. The candidates can download their rank cards from the OJEE website— ojee.nic.in.

“The results of the Entrance Examination for B.CAT. Course conducted under the auspices of Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE – 2021) have been published,” read the official notice.

Starting for the first time from the academic session 2021-22, Biju Pattanaik Film and Television Institute of Odisha (BPFTIO), Cuttack will offer four-year degree programme in Cinematic Art and Technology in three prime disciplines: (i) Cinematography, (ii) Sound Recording & Sound Design and (iii) Film Editing.

The entrance examination for the B CAT programme was conducted on September 30 in two shifts in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode at test centres located in Cuttack, Bhubaneswar and Balasore.

Out of the total 157 registered candidates, 97 candidates appeared the test – 37 candidates for the Cinematography and Sound Recording & Sound Design programmes and 60 candidates for the course of Film Editing.

All these candidates have been allotted ranks in their corresponding courses as per their performance in the examination.

All the candidates, who have been awarded ranks, can take part in OJEE counselling for admission to BCAT course in BPFTIO, Cuttack corresponding to their rank and other qualifying criteria, information and the schedule for which will be released later.

