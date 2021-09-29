OJEE 2021 Result Declared; Direct Link Here

OJEE 2021 result declared on ojee.nic.in

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) result 2021 has been declared on the official website- ojee.nic.in. Students who applied for OJEE 2021 can check their results using their application number and date of birth. Result is accessible through the direct link given below.

OJEE Counseling 2021 will began in the first week of October as hosted in an official notice posted on the official website. Students will be provided the complete schedule regarding counselling process, seat matrix, and other admission related procedures shortly.

OJEE 2021 Result: Direct Link

OJEE 2021 Result: How To Check

Go to the official website- ojee.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the 'OJEE Rank Card 2021'

Candidates will be redirected to a new page

Enter application number and date of birth

Click on 'Login'

OJEE 2021 rank card will be displayed on the screen

Save and download the result

Take a print out for the future reference

OJEE 2021 was conducted in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from September 6 to 18.

OJEE is a state-level examination and student who qualify the exam gets admission to First Year Degree Courses in B Pharm, Integrated MBA (5 Years), Lateral Admission to Second Year (Third Semester) of B Tech/ B Pharm and First Year Masters Degree Courses in MCA, MBA, M Tech, M Pharm, M Arch, M Plan, M Tech (Exe.).