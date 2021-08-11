OJEE 2021: Registration Deadline For BTech Programme Extended

  • Home
The OJEE administering body will also allow the students who have already filled the OJEE 2021 application forms to edit and modify till August 17. Also, candidates will be allowed to change their choice of exam centres for the special OJEE 2021.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 11, 2021 2:55 pm IST

Application deadline for OJEE 2021 has been extended
New Delhi:

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) application date has been extended. Earlier scheduled to end on August 10, the OJEE 2021 registration for BTech courses will end on August 17. However, candidates will be able to make the payment online for the special OJEE 2021 till August 18.

The OJEE administering body will also allow the students who have already filled the OJEE 2021 application forms to edit and modify till August 17. Also, candidates will be allowed to change their choice of exam centres.

“During this period, the candidates, who have already submitted their applications, can log-in to the online OJEE Application Portal using their id and password, make any correction, if required in the information already filled in by them and also modify, if they want, their choice of examination centres as per their convenience,” an OJEE official statement said.

OJEE is a state-level examination held for admissions into various courses offered by private and government medical, engineering and management colleges in Odisha.

The administering body has released separate forms for different examinations. While Form A is for integrated MBA and B Pharmacy, Form B is for lateral entry to BTech (diploma and +3 Science pass out) or lateral entry to BPharma, Form C is for MBA and MCA, Form D is for MTech, MPharma, MArch and MPlan, and Form E is for combined courses like MBA, MCA, and PGAT.

