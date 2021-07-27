  • Home
OJEE 2021: Registration Deadline Extended, 12 New Centres Added

OJEE 2021 registration process has been extended till July 30 as per the latest notification by Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee. Also, 12 new centres have been added to conduct the examination.

OJEE exams 2021: Registration process extended to July 30th
Odisha:

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has extended the registration deadline for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2021) till July 30, 2021. The committee has also informed about adding 12 new examination centres for the OJEE 2021 examination. Out of 12 new examination centres, nine are in Odisha and three are outside the state. In all, the OJEE 2021 exam will be conducted in 30 districts.

Further, the notification released by the Committee states that the last date for submission of online application forms for all the courses (except BTech) has been extended till July 30, 2021, and the candidates can pay the application fee up to August 2, 2021.

OJEE 2021: New Centres

In Odisha:

  • Bhawanipatana

  • Boudh

  • Deogargh

  • Kendrapara

  • Malkangiri

  • Nabarangpur

  • Naupada

  • Puri

  • Subarnapur (Sonepur)

Outside Odisha:

  • Patna

  • Ranchi

  • Kolkata


As per the official notification, students who have successfully submitted their application forms, can now login to the online OJEE Application Portal using their ID and password for making any changes or corrections, if required, in the information already filled in by them, and students can also modify their choice of examination centres as per their convenience.

The application deadline for OJEE 2021 was July 26, 2021. The online application procedure began in April.

