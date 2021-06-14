OJEE 2021 Postponed; New Dates To Be Announced Soon

OJEE postponed; application deadline extended

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2021) has been postponed due to the ongoing Covid crisis. OJEE 2021 was scheduled to be held between June 17 and June 24 as a computer-based test. The revised dates will be notified in the first week of July after considering the Covid situation.

"In view of the COVID -19 pandemic, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE – 2021), which was tentatively scheduled during 17th to 24th June, 2021, has been postponed. The revised dates of the Examination will be notified, on assessment of the situation, in the 1st week of July," an official statement read.

The OJEE 2021 administering body has also extended the last date to submit the online application form. Earlier scheduled to end on June 15, now the OJEE 2021 application window will remain open till July 12. However, students will be allowed to pay the application fee for the entrance examination till July 14.

OJEE is a state-level examination held for admissions into various courses offered by private and government medical, engineering and management colleges in Odisha. The administering body has released separate forms for application to different programmes.

Form A is for integrated MBA and B Pharmacy, form B is for lateral entry to BTech(diploma and +3 Science pass out) or lateral entry to BPharma, form C is for MBA and MCA, form D is for MTech, MPharma, MArch and MPlan, and Form E is for combined courses like MBA, MCA, and PGAT.

As per the OJEE 2021 eligibility criteria, applicants must have qualified or are appearing for Class 12 exams from a recognised board to apply for the undergraduate courses. For lateral courses, they must have completed their UG programmes or diploma courses, and the postgraduate candidates must have completed their graduation courses in relevant streams.