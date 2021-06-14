  • Home
  • Education
  • OJEE 2021 Postponed; New Dates To Be Announced Soon

OJEE 2021 Postponed; New Dates To Be Announced Soon

The OJEE 2021 administering body has also extended the last date to submit the online application form. Earlier scheduled to end on June 15, now the OJEE 2021 application window will remain open till July 12.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 14, 2021 7:01 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

OJEE 2021: Application Deadline Extended Till June 15
OJEE 2021 Dates Announced; Exam From June 17 To 24
OJEE 2020: Allotment Letter Released For BTech, MBA, And Other Programmes
OJEE 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released At Ojee.nic.in
OJEE Results 2020: Toppers Announced, Download Rank Card At Ojee.nic.in
OJEE Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2020 Announced At Ojee.nic.in, Direct Link
OJEE 2021 Postponed; New Dates To Be Announced Soon
OJEE postponed; application deadline extended
New Delhi:

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2021) has been postponed due to the ongoing Covid crisis. OJEE 2021 was scheduled to be held between June 17 and June 24 as a computer-based test. The revised dates will be notified in the first week of July after considering the Covid situation.

Recommended: Know all about JEE Main. Click Here | Improve Your Score with JEE Main Rank Booster.  Know More

"In view of the COVID -19 pandemic, the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE – 2021), which was tentatively scheduled during 17th to 24th June, 2021, has been postponed. The revised dates of the Examination will be notified, on assessment of the situation, in the 1st week of July," an official statement read.

The OJEE 2021 administering body has also extended the last date to submit the online application form. Earlier scheduled to end on June 15, now the OJEE 2021 application window will remain open till July 12. However, students will be allowed to pay the application fee for the entrance examination till July 14.

OJEE is a state-level examination held for admissions into various courses offered by private and government medical, engineering and management colleges in Odisha. The administering body has released separate forms for application to different programmes.

Form A is for integrated MBA and B Pharmacy, form B is for lateral entry to BTech(diploma and +3 Science pass out) or lateral entry to BPharma, form C is for MBA and MCA, form D is for MTech, MPharma, MArch and MPlan, and Form E is for combined courses like MBA, MCA, and PGAT.

As per the OJEE 2021 eligibility criteria, applicants must have qualified or are appearing for Class 12 exams from a recognised board to apply for the undergraduate courses. For lateral courses, they must have completed their UG programmes or diploma courses, and the postgraduate candidates must have completed their graduation courses in relevant streams.

Click here for more Education News
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
School Reopening LIVE Updates: Know When Schools Will Reopen In Different States
Live | School Reopening LIVE Updates: Know When Schools Will Reopen In Different States
Delhi University First List Cut-Off Marks For Science From Last Year
Delhi University First List Cut-Off Marks For Science From Last Year
IGNOU Extends June TEE 2021 Exam Form, Assignment Submission Deadline
IGNOU Extends June TEE 2021 Exam Form, Assignment Submission Deadline
IIT Mandi Researchers Find How Intake Of Excess Sugar Causes Liver Disease
IIT Mandi Researchers Find How Intake Of Excess Sugar Causes Liver Disease
NEET 2021: List Of Students’ Most Desired Medical Colleges In India
NEET 2021: List Of Students’ Most Desired Medical Colleges In India
.......................... Advertisement ..........................