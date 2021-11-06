OJEE 2021 Counselling Schedule Revised For BTech, BPlan Courses

OJEE 2021 counselling dates revised

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 counselling schedule has been revised. Earlier scheduled to release the OJEE round 1 seat allotment result on November 5, the administering body will now release the OJEE round 1 seat allotment result on November 9. The official website -- ojee.nic.in will host the results of the round 1 seat allotment OJEE 2021 counselling. The OJEE counselling schedule has been revised for courses including BTech, BPlan, BArch, BCAT and Int MSc.

The registration for special OJEE 2021 aspirants for counselling will be held from round 2. The OJEE 2021 round 2 registration will start from November 10 (11 am). Along with the special OJEE 2021 qualified aspirants, the remaining JEE Main rank holders will also be allowed to register online.

“All candidates, who have paid Part Admission-cum-Seat Confirmation Fee and have verified their documents, can download their final allotment letter. Then, they have to report to the finally allotted Institute/College for final admission within 30.11.2021, failing which, the allotment will be cancelled and the vacant seats may be filled through Institute/College level Admission,” a statement on the ojee.nic.in website said.

OJEE 2021 Counselling Schedule