OJEE 2021: Application Deadline Extended Till June 15

OJEE 2021 application form can now be submitted till June 15

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has extended the application deadline of OJEE 2021 to June 15. Those who have not applied yet can visit the official website, ojee.nic.in, and submit their OJEE application forms. The last date for payment of the application fee for OJEE is June 17.

The decision has been taken in view of the coronavirus crisis in the country.

“In view of the lockdown declared by the Govt. to check the spread of COVID -19 (coronavirus), it is hereby announced that the last date for submission of online application forms for all the courses under OJEE 2021 is extended up to 15.06.2021 and the last date for fee payment up to 17.06.2021,” reads the official notification.

“The detailed schedule regarding revised dates of downloading of admit cards and of the examination will be notified in due course of time, on assessment of the situation after 15.06.2021 only,” it added.

The committee has released separate forms for different examinations.

Form A is for integrated MBA and B Pharmacy, form B is for lateral entry to BTech(diploma and +3 Science pass out) or lateral entry to BPharma, form C is for MBA and MCA, form D is for MTech, MPharma, MArch and MPlan, and Form E is for combined courses like MBA, MCA, and PGAT.

OJEE 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed Class 12 exams from a recognised board to apply for undergraduate courses. For lateral courses, they must have completed their bachelors or diploma courses, and the postgraduate candidates must have completed their graduation courses in relevant streams.

It is a state-level examination held for admissions into various courses offered by private and government medical, engineering and management colleges in Odisha.