  • Home
  • Education
  • OJEE 2021 Admit Card Released, Mock Test Link Now Active

OJEE 2021 Admit Card Released, Mock Test Link Now Active

The admit cards for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 have been released. OJEE 2021 is scheduled to be held from September 6 to 18.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Aug 30, 2021 12:18 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 Dates Announced; Complete Schedule Here
OJEE 2021 Postponed; New Dates To Be Announced Soon
OJEE 2021: Application Deadline Extended Till June 15
OJEE 2021 Dates Announced; Exam From June 17 To 24
OJEE 2020: Allotment Letter Released For BTech, MBA, And Other Programmes
OJEE 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released At Ojee.nic.in
OJEE 2021 Admit Card Released, Mock Test Link Now Active
OJEE 2021 admit card released
New Delhi:

The admit cards for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 have been released. OJEE 2021 is scheduled to be held from September 6 to 18. Registered candidates can now download the OJEE admit card 2021 from the official website, ojee.nic.in, using the application number and date of birth. The exam will be conducted in multiple sitting to accommodate all the courses for which the exam is conducted. The authorities have also activated a mock test link for students to experience a real test-like environment. Candidates can attempt the mock test multiple times in their respective subjects.

Recommended: Know all about JEE Main. Click Here to Download Free E-books | Improve Your Score with JEE Main Rank Booster.  Know More

Direct Link

Screenshot 2021-08-30 at 12

OJEE is a government-approved exam that is conducted for admission to first-year degree courses in Homeopathy, Ayurveda, Pharmacy, Integrated MBA, lateral entry to second-year Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, MCA and first-year master's degree course in MCA, MBA, MTech, MPlan, March, MPharm.

How To Download OJEE 2021 Admit Card

Step 1: Go to OJEE 2021 official website: ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link given for OJEE 2021 admit card download.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password and submit.

Step 4: Download admit card and take a printout

Candidates are advised to download two copies of the admit card which must be endorsed by the invigilator at the exam centre. Both the copies must be signed by the invigilator on the day of the exam. You have to submit one copy at the examination centre and keep the other with yourself.

Click here for more Education News
OJEE-B.Tech OJEE admit card
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Staggered Lunch Breaks, Quarantine Room: Delhi Schools' Reopening Rules
Staggered Lunch Breaks, Quarantine Room: Delhi Schools' Reopening Rules
NEET 2021 Latest Update: Admit Card Soon @ Neet.nta.nic.in
NEET 2021 Latest Update: Admit Card Soon @ Neet.nta.nic.in
AP EAMCET Result 2021 Soon; Direct Link Here
AP EAMCET Result 2021 Soon; Direct Link Here
TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling Begins Today; Important Details To Check
TS EAMCET 2021 Counselling Begins Today; Important Details To Check
GATE 2022 Application Process Begins Today
GATE 2022 Application Process Begins Today
.......................... Advertisement ..........................