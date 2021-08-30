OJEE 2021 admit card released

The admit cards for Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) 2021 have been released. OJEE 2021 is scheduled to be held from September 6 to 18. Registered candidates can now download the OJEE admit card 2021 from the official website, ojee.nic.in, using the application number and date of birth. The exam will be conducted in multiple sitting to accommodate all the courses for which the exam is conducted. The authorities have also activated a mock test link for students to experience a real test-like environment. Candidates can attempt the mock test multiple times in their respective subjects.

Recommended: Know all about JEE Main. Click Here to Download Free E-books | Improve Your Score with JEE Main Rank Booster. Know More

OJEE is a government-approved exam that is conducted for admission to first-year degree courses in Homeopathy, Ayurveda, Pharmacy, Integrated MBA, lateral entry to second-year Engineering, Technology, Pharmacy, MCA and first-year master's degree course in MCA, MBA, MTech, MPlan, March, MPharm.

How To Download OJEE 2021 Admit Card

Step 1: Go to OJEE 2021 official website: ojee.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link given for OJEE 2021 admit card download.

Step 3: Enter your application number and password and submit.

Step 4: Download admit card and take a printout

Candidates are advised to download two copies of the admit card which must be endorsed by the invigilator at the exam centre. Both the copies must be signed by the invigilator on the day of the exam. You have to submit one copy at the examination centre and keep the other with yourself.