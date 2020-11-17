OJEE 2020 Round 2 Seat Allotment Result Released At Ojee.nic.in

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination committee has released the OJEE round 2 seat allotment results 2020 on its official website- ojee.nic.in. Candidates who have registered for the counselling can check the 2nd round seat allotment results for BTech, BArch, BPlan, Int MSc courses.

“2nd Round Seat Allotment for BTech, BArch, BPlan, Int MSc has been published. The fee structure for the year 2020-21 shall be as per the decision of the Fee Structure Committee,” reads the statement on the official website.

OJEE round 2 seat allotment result 2020: Direct Link

OJEE seat allotment 2020 Round 2: How to download