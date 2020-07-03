OJEE 2020: Application Form Correction Begins For Special B.Tech. Admission Exam

  • Home
Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has begun the correction process for application forms for Special OJEE for B.Tech. course.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 3, 2020 1:46 pm IST

New Delhi:

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE) Committee has begun the correction process for application forms for Special OJEE for B.Tech. course. The online edit window opens today and will close on July 7, 2020. Students who completed the application process including submission of form and fee, can login and modify their details.

Students will be allowed to modify any data including choice of exam centre. Students opting for correction in online application form should be careful as no further chance of correction will be provided to the students.

Odisha is conducting a special OJEE this year for admission to B.Tech. programmes offered by Universities in the state. The special exam will be held for students, who for any reason, miss the JEE Main exam which is held by National Testing Agency.

The OJEE for B.Tech. will be held as an integral part of OJEE 2020 instead of as a separate exam.

This exam will be held to fill vacant seats left out after 1st phase OJEE counselling only for those students, who have not been/ are not able to appear in the JEE Main 2020 examination due to any reason.

Students who have already appeared or are going to appear for JEE Main 2020 for B.Tech. admissions are not required to appear for the special OJEE 2020.

The entrance examination for the B.Tech. will be computer-based (CBT). The counselling for students who qualify in special OJEE exam will be held for vacant seats left over after 1st phase counselling. Phase one of the counselling will be done based on JEE Main merit list.


Odisha Joint Entrance Examination
