OJEE 2020: Application Date Extended For Special Exam For B.Tech.

OJEE 2020: Application date has been extended for special B.Tech. entrance exam

Odisha Joint Entrance Examination Committee has extended the application date for special OJEE for admission to B.Tech. programme. The Committee, in May, announced that will conduct a special JEE exam for such students who wish to take admission in B.Tech. programmes in the state but miss JEE Main exam held by National Testing Agency (NTA). The OJEE for B.Tech. will be held as an integral part of OJEE 2020 instead of as a separate exam.

OJEE had notified that it will conduct the '2nd/Special OJEE in this session because of the time constraint, it has been decided to conduct, as an integral part of OJEE -2020, a Special Entrance Examination for admission into 1st year B.Tech. courses of all Government and Private Engineering colleges of Odisha.

The application process for OJEE B.Tech. began on May 12 and concluded on May 31. However, the date has been extended now till June 30, 2020. Applicants will be given time till July 5, 2020 to pay application fee.

OJEE Committee will notify date of examination and admit card downloading schedule after assessment of the prevailing conditions after June 30.

This exam will be held to fill vacant seats left out after 1st phase OJEE counselling only for those students, who have not been/ are not able to appear in the JEE Main 2020 examination due to any reason.

Students who have already appeared or are going to appear for JEE Main 2020 for B.Tech. admissions are not required to appear for the special OJEE 2020.

The entrance examination for the B.Tech. will be computer-based (CBT). The counselling for students who qualify in special OJEE exam will be held for vacant seats left over after 1st phase counselling. Phase one of the counselling will be done based on JEE Main merit list.