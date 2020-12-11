Image credit: Shutterstock OJEE 2020: Allotment Letter Released For BTech, MBA, And Other Programmes

The Odisha Joint Entrance Examination committee has released provisional allotment letters of OJEE 2020. Candidates can now download their allotment letters from the official website, ojee.nic.in. Programmes for which the provisional allotment letters have been issued are: BTech, BArch, BPlan, Int MSc, BPharm, MBA, MCA, MPharam, MTech, MArch, and MPlan.

Provisionally allotted candidates will have to freeze or float their options, upload necessary documents for verification, and pay the admission fee. Otherwise, the allotted sear is liable to be canceled, the authorities said.

In case any query, elated to any document, is raised by the authorities, it must be complied by the candidate within 24 hours.

The admission fee that general category candidates will have to pay is Rs 10,000 and for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates, the fee is Rs 5,000.

Check OJEE allotment result here

Steps to Check OJEE 2020 Allotment Result Go to the official website, ojee.nic.in Click on the candidate login option for your subject Login using your credentials and check allotment status

Earlier, the authorities declared OJEE round 2 counselling results for BTech, BArch, BPlan, Int MSc programmes.