Bihar College Admission (Inter Courses) Merit List Released

The merit list for admission to intermediate courses in colleges in Bihar has been released. The first cut off and merit details is available online at the portal of Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS).

Education | Edited by Maitree Baral | Updated: Aug 7, 2020 10:45 am IST

The merit list for admission to intermediate courses in colleges in Bihar has been released. The first cut off and merit details is available online at the portal of Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS). OFSS is a centralized portal for admission to intermediate and degree courses in Bihar.

OFSS Bihar Merit List 2020

The OFSS portal is managed by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). The Board has also released OFSS app which can be downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Students have allowed a 'Slide Up' option. If a student is allotted a seat in the first or second list, they can take admission and then apply for 'Slide Up' option and if they are allotted a seat in one of the better institutes in subsequent rounds of allotment, their admission based on the previous list will be cancelled automatically.


