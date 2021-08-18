  • Home
OFSS Bihar Inter Admission 2021: BSEB To Release First Merit List Today

OFSS Bihar Merit List 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Inter or Class 11 admission first merit list today, August 18, on the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) portal.

Education | Edited by Bishal Kalita | Updated: Aug 18, 2021 2:32 pm IST | Source: Careers360

OFSS Bihar Inter admission 2021 first merit list today (representational)
Image credit: Shutterstock

OFSS Bihar First Merit List 2021: Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Inter or Class 11 admission first merit list today, August 18, on the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) portal. However, as of now, the official website, ofssbihar.in, is not working, students have said on social media. Once the website is available again, applicants can login to it and check their admission status.

Admissions under the first merit list will be done between August 18 and 24. Institutions will have to update the list of students admitted in a day on the OFSS portal on the next day, BSEB said.

After admission, students need to apply online for slide up between August 18 and 24.

Students who are not selected in the first list can apply with a new option or edit the option selected by them up to August 24.

For any help during the Bihar Inter admission process, students, parents can contact the board on 0612-2230009.

How To Download Bihar OFSS First Merit List 2021

Step 1: Visit the OFSS official website – ofssbihar.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the OFSS intermediate merit list link

Step 3: Enter your login details, if required, and access the merit list

The last date to apply for Bihar Class 11 admission was July 18, which was extended to August 10.

