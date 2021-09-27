  • Home
OFSS Bihar Admission 2021: BSEB To Release Inter 3rd Merit List Today

OFSS Bihar Merit List 2021: To check the OFSS Bihar admission 2021 intermediate third list, applicants can login to the website and check their admission status.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 27, 2021 10:57 am IST

New Delhi:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will release the Intermediate, or Class 11 admission third merit list today, September 27, on the Online Facilitation System for Students (OFSS) portal. OFSS is a centralised portal for admission to intermediate Class 11 and degree programmes in Bihar. To check the OFSS Bihar admission 2021 intermediate third list, applicants can login to the website and check their admission status.

Recommended: Download Bihar Board Class 10th Free previous year sample papers along with answers. Click Here

Institutions will then update the list of students who have been admitted on the OFSS portal on the next day, BSEB said. Students shortlisted in Bihar Inter third merit list 2021 will be admitted to Intermediate courses in Arts, Science, Commerce, and Agriculture in schools and colleges of Bihar.

After admission, students need to apply online for slide up. For any help during the Bihar Inter admission process, students, parents can contact the board on 0612-2230009, BSEB had said earlier.

Steps To Download Bihar OFSS Inter Third Merit List 2021

Step 1: Visit the OFSS official website – ofssbihar.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the OFSS intermediate merit list link

Step 3: Enter your login details, if required, and access the merit list

The first merit list for Bihar Class 11 admission was released on August 18.

