Offline Exams Cancelled, Jamia Millia Islamia Opts For Online Exams For Final-Year Students

Jamia Millia Islamia University will conduct “online examinations/assignments” following the guidelines given by the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons
New Delhi:

Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University has cancelled end-semester offline exams for final-year students as they found it “nonviable” to conduct exams during the COVID-19 pandemic. The university said that it has decided “not to have a face to face exam or open book exam in July or August”. Instead, JMI will conduct “online examinations/assignments” following the guidelines given by the University Grants Commission (UGC). The decision was taken as per the Standing Academic Council meeting on June 8.

JMI, in an official notification said: “The conduct of examination in the offline mode was found to be nonviable as the same may further compromise the wellbeing of the students of the university, since the likelihood of spike in the number of COVID-19 cases.”

The university has decided that the assessment of final semester of all programmes will be decided on the basis of “online examination/assessment as given by teachers who are also examiners” and “can use different modes of evaluation like assignments, dissertations, vivas, objective types,etc.”.Practical exams for the final year students will be done similar to what is opted for students of odd semesters.

The Council also decided to conduct special examinations for students who were not able to appear for the odd semester exams. These exams will be conducted in September or October along with the compartment examinations. JMI has asked teachers to upload the marks of the students by June 20.

