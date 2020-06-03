Offline Exams After University Reopens: JNU

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said in a statement that students who could not make use of online facilities to write their examinations will be allowed to sit for the offline examinations only after the university reopens.

New Delhi:

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) said in a statement that students who could not make use of online facilities to write their examinations will be allowed to sit for the offline examinations only after the university reopens. The varsity has also clarified that only online examinations and evaluation of all courses should be completed by July 31, 2020 as per Academic Calendar issued on May 9, 2020.

“However, as per the guidelines of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Govt. of India dated May 30, 2020, the date of reopening of Educational Institutions will be announced in the month of July 2020. Hence, students who could not make use of online facilities to write their examinations will be allowed to sit for the offline examinations only after the university reopens and notification in this regard is issued,” the clarification released from the Evaluation Branch of the varsity said.

The Ministry of Home Affairs has on last week said that schools, colleges and educational institutions in the country will be opened after consultations with states and union territories and a decision regarding this will be taken in July.

“States governments/ UT administrations may hold consultations at the institution level with parents and other stakeholders. Based on the feedback, a decision on the re-opening of these institutions will be taken in the month of July, 2020,” official statement from the ministry said.

Universities and schools across the country have been closed since March 16, when the Centre announced a countrywide classroom shutdown as part of a slew of measures to contain the COVID-19 outbreak.

A 21-day nationwide lockdown was announced on March 24, which came into effect the next day.

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU)
