'Offline Class 12 Board Exams Will Be Unfair': 521 Students File Plea In Supreme Court

512 students have filed a plea in the Supreme Court regarding cancellation of Class 12 board exams

Over 500 students have filed a plea in the Supreme Court saying conducting the Class 12th board exams in offline mode will be “irrational, unjust and unfair”. The petitioners said that this decision to conduct the Class 12th Board exam in offline mode contradicts CBSE’s decision to cancel Class 10 exams which took into account “the safety and well-being of the students”. The petitioners in the plea said the Class 12 exams be cancelled so that students will not be exposed to Covid.

UPDATE: Admissions are open at Manipal (MAHE) Click here to start your application.



“When in view of the pandemic, examination of Class 10 is cancelled, there is no reason that.. take a risk and expose Class 12 students to this enormous and life threatening health hazard." the Supreme Court plea has stated.

Read More || CBSE, ICSE Class 12 Exams LIVE: Supreme Court Hearing Begins Soon

A division bench of the Supreme Court will hear a petition on the cancellation of the Class 12 board exams to be conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council For The Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) today. In the plea, filed by Supreme Court Advocate Mamta Sharma has requested the court to declare the Class 12 result 2021 on the basis of ‘objective methodology’ within the specific time frame.

The Centre is expected to announce its final decision on CBSE Class 12 board exams tomorrow, June 1.

A majority of states have chosen the option of conducting shorter duration Class 12 board exams in home schools for major subjects while few have stressed the need to vaccinate students and teachers before going ahead with the Class 12th Board exams.