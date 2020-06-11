Odisha's Oldest University Enters Top 100 List

The oldest university of Odisha, the Utkal University, has made it to the list of top 100 universities in the country in the university ranking announced by the government today.

Updated: Jun 11, 2020 9:06 pm IST

Utkal University is the 17th oldest university in the country.
New Delhi:

The oldest university of Odisha, the Utkal University, has made it to the list of top 100 universities in the country in the university ranking announced by the government today. Odisha’s Utkal University has bagged 96 position among all universities in the country. The university is the third one from the state to have made it to the list along with Siksha `O` Anusandhan and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT).

Utkal University is the 17th oldest university in the country.

Siksha `O` Anusandhan and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT), both deemed to be universities, have secured 20th and 24th rank, respectively.

Union Minister of Human Resource Development Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ has announced the ranking of Indian universities and institutes today. The ranking system known as National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) has ranked institutes in 10 different categories: overall, university, engineering, management, law, pharmacy, medical, college, architecture and dental.

NIRF ranking system was approved in 2015 and for the first time ranks were announced in 2016. Since then none of the government universities Odisha had made it to the top 100 list. There are a total of 12 government universities, one central university, four private universities and two deemed to be universities.

NIRF 2020
