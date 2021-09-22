Odisha University Of Agriculture And Technology (OUAT) Releases Admit Card For UG Entrance Exams

OUAT 2021 admit cards released at ouat.nic.in for UG entrance exams

The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) has released the admit cards for undergraduate (UG) entrance examination. Candidates who applied for admission to programmes including Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, Agricultural Engineering and Technology, Fishery Science, Community Science and Forestry at the UG level can access and download the admit cards at ouat.nic.in.

The undergraduate entrance test of OUAT will be held online between September 27 and September 30. To accustom the students of the computer-based entrance examination, OUAT has also allowed the students to appear for mock test. The students can login at the website and take the online test. The mock test is a 30-minutes duration test.

How To Download OUAT Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website - ouat.nic.in. On the ‘Admission’ tab, click on the link -- ‘Click here to download admit card of UG Entrance Examination- 21’ A login window will be displayed on the screen. Insert the application number and date of birth. Click the ‘Login’ button. Download the OUAT admit card. Download and take a printout of the OUAT admit card.

OUAT UG applicants must carry the OUAT 2021 admit card to the examination centre. Along with the OUAT admit card 2021, a valid ID proof like Aadhaar card, pan card, voter ID, passport or driving license will also have to be carried.