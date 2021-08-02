Odisha University Of Agriculture And Technology (OUAT) Begins Application For UG Admission

OUAT starts application process

The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) Bhubaneshwar has started the application for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes. Students seeking admission to UG programmes at the university can apply online till August 31. However, the last date for payment of admission fees is September 1.

“OUAT UG Admission - 2021 application Form-A is live now. The last date for submission of application is 31-Aug-2021. Last date for payment is 01-Sept-2021. --OUAT Team,” a statement on the OUAT website read.

OUAT offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in various fields including in Basic Science, Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Agricultural Engineering, Community Science, Fishery Science, Bioinformatics, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, Computer Application and Agri-Business Management.

College of Agriculture, Bhubaneswar, College of Fisheries, Rangeilunda, Chiplima and Bhawanipatna, College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, College of Home Science, College of Forestry, College of Basic Science and Humanities, Centre for Post Graduate Studies and College of Horticulture, Chiplima are the ten constituent colleges of OUAT.

The candidates for admission will be selected on the basis of merit (weighted score) which is based on the academic career and performance in the entrance examination, an official statement read. If two or more candidates secure the same computed score, the tie shall be resolved and their merit positions will be decided on the basis of higher marks in the Entrance Examination or +2 Science or HSC/ equivalent in that order, it added.