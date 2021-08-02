  • Home
  • Education
  • Odisha University Of Agriculture And Technology (OUAT) Begins Application For UG Admission

Odisha University Of Agriculture And Technology (OUAT) Begins Application For UG Admission

Students seeking admission to UG programmes at the university can apply online till August 31. However, the last date for payment of admission fees is September 1.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 2, 2021 4:16 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

IIT Kanpur To Set Up Centre For Energy Policy And Climate Solutions
Jamia Hamdard Extends Application Deadline For Admission To 2021-22 Programmes
Delhi University To Begin UG Registration Process From Today
DU UG Admission 2021: Registration Begins Tomorrow, 5 Points
Vaccinated Students Attend Offline Classes At Bangalore Colleges
IGNOU Announces June TEE UG, PG Exam Dates
Odisha University Of Agriculture And Technology (OUAT) Begins Application For UG Admission
OUAT starts application process
New Delhi:

The Odisha University of Agriculture and Technology (OUAT) Bhubaneshwar has started the application for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes. Students seeking admission to UG programmes at the university can apply online till August 31. However, the last date for payment of admission fees is September 1.

“OUAT UG Admission - 2021 application Form-A is live now. The last date for submission of application is 31-Aug-2021. Last date for payment is 01-Sept-2021. --OUAT Team,” a statement on the OUAT website read.

OUAT offers undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes in various fields including in Basic Science, Veterinary Science & Animal Husbandry, Agriculture, Horticulture, Forestry, Agricultural Engineering, Community Science, Fishery Science, Bioinformatics, College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology, Computer Application and Agri-Business Management.

College of Agriculture, Bhubaneswar, College of Fisheries, Rangeilunda, Chiplima and Bhawanipatna, College of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry, College of Home Science, College of Forestry, College of Basic Science and Humanities, Centre for Post Graduate Studies and College of Horticulture, Chiplima are the ten constituent colleges of OUAT.

The candidates for admission will be selected on the basis of merit (weighted score) which is based on the academic career and performance in the entrance examination, an official statement read. If two or more candidates secure the same computed score, the tie shall be resolved and their merit positions will be decided on the basis of higher marks in the Entrance Examination or +2 Science or HSC/ equivalent in that order, it added.

Click here for more Education News
ouat.nic.in OUAT Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: CBSE Class 10 Result Date, Time Updates From Officials
Live | CBSE 10th Result 2021 LIVE: CBSE Class 10 Result Date, Time Updates From Officials
IIT Kanpur To Set Up Centre For Energy Policy And Climate Solutions
IIT Kanpur To Set Up Centre For Energy Policy And Climate Solutions
Jamia Hamdard Extends Application Deadline For Admission To 2021-22 Programmes
Jamia Hamdard Extends Application Deadline For Admission To 2021-22 Programmes
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Exams Date For Private Candidates Announced
CBSE 10th Result 2021 Live Updates: Class 10, 12 Exams Date For Private Candidates Announced
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 'Not Releasing Today': Reports
Maharashtra HSC Result 2021 'Not Releasing Today': Reports
.......................... Advertisement ..........................