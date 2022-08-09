  • Home
Odisha: Training ‘Future Journalists’ Among Underprivileged Students

Around 50 students from tribal and disadvantaged backgrounds studying in grades 8 to 10 attended the workshop held from August 5 to 7

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Aug 9, 2022 12:46 pm IST
The workshop held from August 5 to 7
Image credit: UNICEF
New Delhi:

The United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) conducted a workshop on child rights, leadership development, writing and reporting skills in Bhubaneswar. Around 50 students from tribal and disadvantaged backgrounds studying in grades 8 to 10 attended the workshop held from August 5 to 7.

On the first day of the workshop, group discussions, interactions , presentations, group works on different topics were conducted. Neha Naidu, Child Protection Specialist UNICEF Odisha explained about United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC),rights of children and how to put an end to violence against children especially minor girls. The students shared real life stories during the session.

The aftermath of global warming and its impact on children were described in the workshop. The students were also taught the basic hygienic precautions which should be followed in our daily life.

On the concluding day of the training program, District Social Security officer Jaganath Modi attended the workshop and explained various schemes of social security and how children can initiate actions. In the later session, participants demonstrated different issues they are facing through role play and skits followed by different presentations and project works on various topics.

UNICEF Odisha Communication and Advocacy Specialist Radhika Srivastava, Keonjhar District Education officer Puranchandra Sethi, District Child Protection Officer Debangana Barik, Senior Editor from Dharitri newspaper Lala Sunil Kumar Rath attened the workshop.

UNICEF Odisha Communication and Advocacy Specialist Radhika Srivastava advised children to speak up and raise demands is every child’s right. Senior Editor Lala Sunil Kumar Rath along with Manas Mohanty and Harshvardhan Behera from Dharitri newspaper taught children how to write for a newspaper.

The three-day training workshop was organised by the People’s Cultural Centre (PECUC) in association with Dharitri.

