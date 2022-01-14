  • Home
  • Education
  • Odisha: Tech University Takes Action Against Six Senior Students For Ragging

Odisha: Tech University Takes Action Against Six Senior Students For Ragging

The authorities have also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each on all six students

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jan 14, 2022 11:09 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Careers360 MBA Tour 2022: How To Get Admissions In K J Somaiya Institute Of Management? Know Selection Process
IGNOU Launches Online MA In Journalism And Mass Communication
IIT Delhi To Hold First PMRF Symposium On January 15
NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021: List Of Top Medical Colleges As Per NIRF Ranking
IIT Roorkee Researchers Identify Role Of White Blood Cell Markers In Sepsis-Related Complications
Careers360 MBA Tour 2022: Know IRMA Admission Criteria For 2022-24 Session; Placement Opportunity, Details
Odisha: Tech University Takes Action Against Six Senior Students For Ragging
The authorities have also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each on all six students
Image credit: shutterstock.com
Sambalpur:

The authorities of Veer Surendra Sai University of Technology (VSSUT) in Sambalpur district have decided to deduct marks and impose a penalty on six senior students in connection with a ragging incident in December last year.

The disciplinary action was taken against the six students- three from Production Engineering, two from Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering (El & TE), and one from Electrical Engineering - based on the recommendations of the Disciplinary Committee and subsequent approval of the Vice-Chancellor, a statement issued by VSSUT said. It has been decided to deduct one grade point from the first two subjects in the current seventh end-semester examination-2021 of the erring students.

The authorities have also imposed a fine of Rs 15,000 each on all six students. “The fine amount should be deposited by the parents in the account of Dean, Students' Welfare by January 31, 2022,” the statement said. A second-year student of Production Engineering has also been warned to act sensibly for “bringing discipline in the campus”.

The six students and their guardians have been asked to submit a declaration /undertaking in the prescribed format in the office of the Dean, Students' Welfare by January 31, 2022. The ragging incident had taken place in the institute at Burla on December 17, 2021, when the seniors allegedly assaulted and abused a second-year student. Separate complaints were filed in this regard with the Burla police station and VSSUT authorities.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
ragging
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
Careers360 MBA Tour 2022: How To Get Admissions In K J Somaiya Institute Of Management? Know Selection Process
Careers360 MBA Tour 2022: How To Get Admissions In K J Somaiya Institute Of Management? Know Selection Process
1,74,000 Students Mentored Under Delhi Government's “Desh Ke Mentor” Programme: Report
1,74,000 Students Mentored Under Delhi Government's “Desh Ke Mentor” Programme: Report
CBSE Annual Sahodaya Conference To Be Held Online On January 17-18
CBSE Annual Sahodaya Conference To Be Held Online On January 17-18
NIOS Class 10, 12 October-November Exam Result 2021 Released; Here's How To Check
NIOS Class 10, 12 October-November Exam Result 2021 Released; Here's How To Check
IGNOU Launches Online MA In Journalism And Mass Communication
IGNOU Launches Online MA In Journalism And Mass Communication
.......................... Advertisement ..........................