Odisha suspends offline teaching for Classes 9,11

Odisha has shut down schools for Classes 9 and 11 due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The schools have been allowed to hold online classes for the students. All government, private and aided schools will not be allowed to hold physical classes till April 30. The schools can conduct online classes.

Further students residing in hostels and residential schools are allowed to return to their homes.

Students of Classes 10 and 12 will continue attending the schools while taking COVID-19 precautions. The Odisha State Board has already issued rules to be followed by while conducting the offline classes to avoid spread of infections.

Students, teachers and school staff will have to wear masks, maintain social distancing and ensure washing hands and using sanitisers.

Those staying in the hostels will also have to maintain hygiene and avoid crowding outside the washrooms, mess and other common areas.

Odisha had decided to promote all the students of Classes 1 to 8 to a higher grade without examinations for the academic session 2020-21.

Odisha schools reopened for the students of Classes 10 and 12 on January 8. The colleges and universities in the state reopened on January 11 for final year students.