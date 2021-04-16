  • Home
Odisha Suspends Exams, Physical Classes For Colleges, Universities

Odisha has suspended the examinations and physical classes for universities and colleges under the state's higher education department. The classes will remain suspended till April 19.

Education | Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Apr 16, 2021 6:04 pm IST

New Delhi:

Odisha has suspended the examinations and physical classes for universities and colleges under the state's higher education department. The classes will remain suspended till April 19.

The Odisha government has directed all the state universities and colleges to not conduct any physical classes due to increasing COVID-19 cases in the state.

It has said that, “Examinations and physical classes in universities and colleges coming under Higher Education Department are suspended from April 19”.

The state medical colleges and universities will continue to offer health and medical courses to the students. They will be monitored by the Health and Family Welfare Department.

It had earlier postponed all board examinations including the Class 10 and 12 exams.

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had earlier asked to stop physical classes for students of Classes 10 and 12 in all government, government-aided and private schools affiliated to the Odisha State Secondary Education Board and Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan.

Higher Education Department of Odisha
