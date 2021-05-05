  • Home
Odisha: Summer Vacation For All Higher Education Institutions Begins Today

Odisha Summer Vacation: During this period from May 5 to May 31, the colleges and universities will not conduct any online classes or hold examinations.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 5, 2021 8:18 am IST

Image credit: Shutterstock
Bhubaneswar:

The Odisha Government on Tuesday announced summer vacation for all higher education institutions across the state from May 5 to May 31. In an order, the Higher Education Department also said no online class or examination will take place during this period.

"All educational institutions coming under the administrative control of the Department shall have summer vacation from May 5 to May 31. Standard vacation arrangements should be put in place for the functioning of the institutions during the vacation, including COVID-19 related lockdown or shutdown period falling within the summer vacation," it said.

However, pre-scheduled viva-voce or interview of PhD and other research scholars, will be held on the scheduled dates, the order said. The 14-day statewide lockdown will begin from today, May 5.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

