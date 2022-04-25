  • Home
Odisha Schools To Shut For 5 Days Due To Extreme Heat Wave

As per the letter issued by the Department of School and Mass Education, all institutions including government and private were instructed to suspend classes from April 26 to 30 due to rise in temperatures across the state

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Apr 25, 2022 10:03 pm IST | Source: Careers360

Odisha schools will be closed from April 26 to 30
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

Considering the prevailing heat wave conditions in most districts of Odisha, the state government on Monday announced the closure of schools for five days starting from Tuesday, April 26. As per the letter issued by the Department of School and Mass Education, all institutions including government and private were instructed to suspend classes from April 26 to 30 due to rise in temperatures across the state. Meanwhile, the Class 10, 12 exams will be held as per schedule.

The Odisha Board will conduct the matric, class 10 exam from April 29 to May 7. Over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students will appear for the Class 10 exam, while 3.21 lakh (3,21,508) students will take the Class 12 board exam.

The BSE Summative Assessment 2 exams will be ended in a single sitting on each exam day. The exams will start at 8 am and will end at 10 am. All papers in the BSE Odisha Class 10 (SA-2) will have two hours time for students to answer. This is not applicable to the Mathematics exam as it will bear 2 hours and 15 minutes time.

As per the data by the India Meteorological Department's Regional Centre, six towns in the state recorded above 40 degree Celsius on Sunday. The state capital, Bhubaneswar recorded the season's highest temperature of 43 degree celsius yesterday.

Odisha School open Odisha Board

