Odisha Schools To Stay Closed Till October 31

The Odisha Government, in a new guideline issued today, announced that schools, colleges, universities and other educational institutions in the state will continue to remain closed till October 31. However, the guidelines have permitted holding academic, competitive and entrance exams in the state along with the evaluation and other related administrative activities. The new guidelines also stated that online and distance learning will continue and is encouraged.

These Odisha Government guidelines on schools and their reopening comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs, in an order released on Wednesday, September 30, has allowed the states to decide on the dates to reopen educational institutions for face-to-face classes.

Although schools continue to remain closed till October 31 in Odisha, the new guidelines also state that the School and Mass Education Department and Higher Education Department can allow teaching and non-teaching staff to the schools for online teaching, tele-counselling and related work. As far as higher educational institutions are concerned, the Odisha Government guidelines states that research scholars and postgraduate students of technical and professional courses can be allowed to visit their institutions for laboratory or experimental works in consultation with MHA, based on the assessment of the situation, and keeping in view the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Most of the schools in Odisha are conducting online classes to continue the teaching-learning process in the state since mid-March as a precautionary measure to control the spread of COVID-19. The Odisha Government, on August-end, had decided to reopen schools for students after Durga Puja festival gets over.

These guidelines, however, are applicable to only in areas outside COVID-19 containment zones. Complete lockdown will continue to be in operation within the containment zones till the end of October.

The Information and Public Relations Department, Odisha, in a social media post said: “In pursuance of the revised guidelines issued by Govt of India to re-open more activities in areas outside Containment Zones and to extend the lockdown in Containment Zones upto 31st October, 2020, State Govt has issued new guidelines.”