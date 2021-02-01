Odisha Schools To Reopen For Classes 9, 11 From February 8

After conducting physical classes for Class 10 and 12 for a month, the Odisha Government on Monday said that it has decided to reopen schools for the students of Classes 9 and 11 from February 8 amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

A notification issued by the School and Mass Education Department said that regular classroom teaching for students of Classes 9 and 11 will be held between 8:30 am and 10:30 am six days a week from February 8 to April 30. Three periods will be held in those two hours, the notification said.

The government had reopened schools for students of Classes 10 and 12 on January 8 after nine months of closure due to COVID-19 pandemic. School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash said that the decision to start classroom teaching for the students of Classes 9 and 11 was taken based on the experience of reopening schools for Class 10 and 12 a month ago.