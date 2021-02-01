  • Home
  • Education
  • Odisha Schools To Reopen For Classes 9, 11 From February 8

Odisha Schools To Reopen For Classes 9, 11 From February 8

After conducting physical classes for Class 10 and 12 for a month, the Odisha Government on Monday said that it has decided to reopen schools for the students of Classes 9 and 11 from February 8 amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Feb 1, 2021 10:00 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Budget 2021-22: Education Gets Rs 93,224 Cr, Rs 8100 Cr More Than Revised Estimates
Schools Reopen For Classes 9-12 In Jammu
Happiness Kit To Boost Immunity Of Odisha School Students
New Central University To Be Set Up In Leh: Nirmala Sitharaman
Students Elated As Schools For Classes 5 To 8 Reopen In Pune After 11 Months
Rajasthan: Schools For Classes 6 To 8 To Reopen From February 8
Odisha Schools To Reopen For Classes 9, 11 From February 8
Odisha Schools To Reopen For Classes 9, 11 From February 8
Bhubaneswar:

After conducting physical classes for Class 10 and 12 for a month, the Odisha Government on Monday said that it has decided to reopen schools for the students of Classes 9 and 11 from February 8 amid strict adherence to COVID-19 guidelines.

A notification issued by the School and Mass Education Department said that regular classroom teaching for students of Classes 9 and 11 will be held between 8:30 am and 10:30 am six days a week from February 8 to April 30. Three periods will be held in those two hours, the notification said.

Also Read || Happiness Kit To Boost Immunity Of Odisha School Students

The government had reopened schools for students of Classes 10 and 12 on January 8 after nine months of closure due to COVID-19 pandemic. School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash said that the decision to start classroom teaching for the students of Classes 9 and 11 was taken based on the experience of reopening schools for Class 10 and 12 a month ago.

Click here for more Education News
Odisha School open School Opening
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
DU Reopening: Teachers 'Struggle' To Find Adequate Facilities On Day 1; Blame 'Mindless Order'
DU Reopening: Teachers 'Struggle' To Find Adequate Facilities On Day 1; Blame 'Mindless Order'
Higher Education: Budget Proposes Central University For Leh, Enhanced Collaboration With Foreign Institutes
Higher Education: Budget Proposes Central University For Leh, Enhanced Collaboration With Foreign Institutes
School Reopening News Live Updates: Students Visiting Campuses With COVID-19 Restrictions
Live | School Reopening News Live Updates: Students Visiting Campuses With COVID-19 Restrictions
Budget 2021-22: Education Gets Rs 93,224 Cr, Rs 8100 Cr More Than Revised Estimates
Budget 2021-22: Education Gets Rs 93,224 Cr, Rs 8100 Cr More Than Revised Estimates
Schools Reopen For Classes 9-12 In Jammu
Schools Reopen For Classes 9-12 In Jammu
.......................... Advertisement ..........................