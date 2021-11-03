Odisha: Schools Likely To Reopen For All Classes By New Year

  • Home
Schools in Odisha will reopen for classes 1 to 7 in a phased manner, School and Mass Education Minister SR Dash said on Wednesday.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Nov 3, 2021 10:32 pm IST | Source: PTI

Sambalpur:

Schools in Odisha will reopen for classes 1 to 7 in a phased manner, School and Mass Education Minister SR Dash said here on Wednesday. In the first phase, physical classes will begin for students in standards 6 and 7, he said.

"We hope that all the classes will commence by the new year," he said. The date for reopening schools for classes 1 to 7 phase-wise will be decided soon, he said. Classes for students of standards 11 and 12 began on October 21, while those in class 8 started attending schools from October 25.

(This story has not been edited by Careers 360 staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Odisha school education
