Odisha: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Till February 1

The schools, colleges in Odisha will remain closed till February 1

Due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, the schools, colleges, universities, technical institutions in Odisha will remain shut till February 1. "All colleges/ universities/ technical educational institutions (other than medical colleges/ nursing colleges) under the superintendence of Odisha government shall remain closed with effect from January 10," the circular mentioned.

The hostels in academic institutions will also remain closed. "Students shall be advised to advised staying in the hostel in the interest of their personal health," it mentioned. The teaching and non-teaching staffs will continue working online/ offline as assigned by the authorities.

Meanwhile, the colleges can conduct the offline examinations following the Covid protocol. The coaching institutions should not conduct any offline/ physical classes.