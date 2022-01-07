  • Home
  • Education
  • Odisha: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Till February 1

Odisha: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Till February 1

"All colleges/ universities/ technical educational institutions (other than medical colleges/ nursing colleges) under the superintendence of Odisha government shall remain closed with effect from January 10," the circular mentioned

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jan 7, 2022 6:07 pm IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

Nashik Schools To Remain Shut From January 10 To 31 For Classes 1 To 9, 11
Delhi Govt Directs School Heads To Ensure Distribution Of Dry Ration Kits For Children
Bihar: Schools, Educational Institutions, Hostels To Remain Close Till January 21
Delhi Govt Extends Application Deadline For Nursery Admissions In Private Schools
Uttar Pradesh Schools To Remain Closed Amid Covid; Classes Will Continue Online
Nagpur Schools For Classes 1 To 8 To Remain Shut Till January 31
Odisha: Schools, Colleges To Remain Shut Till February 1
The schools, colleges in Odisha will remain closed till February 1
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

Due to the rise in Covid-19 cases, the schools, colleges, universities, technical institutions in Odisha will remain shut till February 1. "All colleges/ universities/ technical educational institutions (other than medical colleges/ nursing colleges) under the superintendence of Odisha government shall remain closed with effect from January 10," the circular mentioned.

The hostels in academic institutions will also remain closed. "Students shall be advised to advised staying in the hostel in the interest of their personal health," it mentioned. The teaching and non-teaching staffs will continue working online/ offline as assigned by the authorities.

Meanwhile, the colleges can conduct the offline examinations following the Covid protocol. The coaching institutions should not conduct any offline/ physical classes.

Click here for more Education News
COVID -19 Odisha class 10
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
School Closure 2022 LIVE: State-Wise Status On Schools, Colleges Closing; Updates On Board Exams
School Closure 2022 LIVE: State-Wise Status On Schools, Colleges Closing; Updates On Board Exams
CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results Expected Soon; Check Evaluation Process
CBSE, CISCE Term 1 Results Expected Soon; Check Evaluation Process
Assam Schools Up To Class 5 Closed; Up To Class 8 In Guwahati
Assam Schools Up To Class 5 Closed; Up To Class 8 In Guwahati
Class 12 Exams: Supreme Court Strikes Down Condition In CBSE Policy To Consider Marks Scored In Later Test
Class 12 Exams: Supreme Court Strikes Down Condition In CBSE Policy To Consider Marks Scored In Later Test
NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021 LIVE: Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of OBC Quota
Live | NEET UG, PG Counselling 2021 LIVE: Supreme Court Upholds Validity Of OBC Quota
.......................... Advertisement ..........................