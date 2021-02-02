  • Home
Odisha To Resume Offline Classes For Pre-Final Year UG, First Year PG Students From February 10

The Odisha Government will reopen universities and colleges in the state for the students of pre-final year undergraduate and first-year postgraduate students from February 10.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Feb 2, 2021 6:58 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Odisha Government will reopen universities and colleges in the state for the students of pre-final year undergraduate and first-year postgraduate students from February 10. The state government. The classroom teaching was suspended since the start of lockdown in March 2020. The Odisha Government has started reopening educational institutes in the state considering the improvement in COVID-19 situation.

Physical distancing of at least six-feet, use of face masks, frequent hand-washing and following respiratory etiquettes like covering one's mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing are to be followed by the students and the teaching and non-teaching staff while attending the classes.

The Odisha Government has already started the physical classes in offline mode for the final-year students of undergraduate and postgraduate progammes from January 11, 2021.

"Whenever possible, the physical classroom teaching shall be recorded and shared with absentee students," the guideline issued earlier for the final-year students said, adding that the COVID-19 prevention protocols need to be followed. If needed, the guideline also said, crowded classes can be divided into batches and teaching hours in a day can be extended. However, teachers, students and staff residing in active COVID-19 containment zones shall not come to their institutes, it added.

Higher Education Department of Odisha
